Intelligence sharing between Washington and Mexico has ramped up in recent weeks. Indeed, US agencies have ranked the Mexican navy's intelligence unit, as well as its special forces, among their most reliable partners in the ongoing war on drug trafficking.
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Spotlight | Mexico, United States
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Mexico, United States
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