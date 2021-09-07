This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Konstantin Zatulin courts compatriots abroad with new bill
Eager to increase its influence over Russian "compatriots" living overseas, the Kremlin can count on Konstantin Zatulin, who has influence among Russian speakers in neighbouring countries, to help with its state programme for voluntary resettlement. [...]
Raiffeisen Bank reluctantly gets on board with EU sanctions against Minsk
The new sanctions against Belarus are not at all to the liking of the powerful Raiffeisen Bank International, which has a strong presence in the country. It has however been able to count on Vienna, as well its networks in Brussels, to plead its case. [...]
Uneasy Lukashenko presses ahead with his reform of the national security council
Although the stir created by the hijacking of a Ryanair aircraft on 23 May brought Belarus back into the public eye, Western condemnations have not stopped Alexander Lukashenko from proceeding with his plans to further strengthen his security services. [...]
Alexei Oleksin still under threat of EU sanctions in latest Belarusian roulette round
As Brussels prepares for another salvo of economic sanctions against Belarus, negotiations are heating up over which oligarchs will be targeted. All eyes are focused on Alexei Oleksin, a key figure in the Lukashenko regime. [...]