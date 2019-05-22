DGSI turns to private sector for vulnerabilities
According to our sources, the newly-created STNCJ (Service Technique National de Captation Judiciaire), which conducts cyber-offensive operations for the DGSI, [...]
After having run into all sorts of problems since it struck up a major agreement with the electronics group in 2008, the French Ministry of Justice is to take judge-sanctioned communications interception back in-house in 2019 according to Intelligence Online's sources. [...]
