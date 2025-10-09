China, France
France's Florian Philippot the odd darling of Chinese propaganda network
Chinese influence and interference in Western EuropeThe Chinese Communist Party has stepped up efforts to spread its influence in Europe. Whether it be through students, academics, "friends of China" groups or cultural players, China's ruling party is initiating new channels of communication coordinated directly by the United Front Work Department. [...]
Set up keyword notifications
-
China country
-
France country
-
Chinese Academy of Social Sciences organisation
-
Chinese Communist Party organisation
-
European Union organisation
-
Gonganbu organisation
-
Marine Le Pen public figure
-
NATO organisation
-
Rassemblement national organisation
-
Viginum organisation
-
Xi Jinping public figure
-
Eiffel Post
-
EU DisinfoLab
-
Florian Philippot
-
Front national
-
Google Threat Analysis Group
-
Irsem
-
Les Patriotes
-
Louis Press
-
Paul Charon
-
People's Armed Police
-
Provence Daily
-
Shanghai Haixunshe Technology Co, Ltd
-
Shenzhen Academy of Social Sciences
-
Shenzhen Haimai Yunxiang Media Co
-
Shenzhen Hezhong Tianxia Telecom Co
-
Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee
-
Southern Guangdong Human Resources Science Research Institute
-
TaDaweb
-
The Social Design
-
University of Macao
-
University of Toronto
-
Wu Yanni
-
Zhu Haisong