France
France's foreign influence register delayed
The register for foreign interference was supposed to be in place by 1 July, but the decree has still not become law.
A successor to France's Chief of Defence Staff Thierry Burkhard may be appointed this summer. During his time in post, Burkhard, who comes from the army, has placed a number of army veterans in key positions, which is not to everyone's liking.
Thierry Burkhard, France's Chief of the Defence Staff, is considering replacing Thierry Garreta, Deputy Chief of Operations at the Armed Forces Staff, who is leaving to join Dassault Aviation, with a senior officer from the French Foreign Legion.
The authority tasked with preventing conflicts of interest among French officials will be in charge of the register, equivalent to the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).
Vladimir Grishechkin heads the GUGI, one of the world's most secret intelligence units, which serves the Kremlin's interests deep under the world's oceans.
