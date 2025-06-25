Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

China
€255,000 salary, free schooling... China's new campaign to attract world's top researchers

Wuhan University in China.
Wuhan University in China. © Ren Yong/Zuma Press/MaxPPP
The call for applicants by the Global Excellent Scientists Fund 2025, a programme in Wuhan, goes beyond academia. It is part of a national Chinese strategy to strengthen its scientific and technological autonomy. [...]
Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up keyword notifications

Read also

The Intelligence Gazette
French customs intelligence overhaul, Chinese academics under surveillance, Ex-NSC exec in Columbia, China's A330 in Vanuatu

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceCustoms intelligence COO moves on after role axed

ChinaCCP heightens surveillance of Chinese academics abroad

United StatesBiden's deputy national security adviser joins Columbia

Vanuatu/ChinaChinese aid plane used to test Port Vila runway
LogoSubscribers only Government Intelligence 03.02.2025

China
China sets up a cyber-Hogwarts to train its future cyber defence wizards

The Chinese government wants to have at its disposal cyber specialists other than those from the hacking world that forged its existing cyber services. To help it achieve this, it has enlisted the help of the big high-tech groups but is also carrying out major development programmes at its universities - and this in collaboration with foreign establishments of the highest reputation.

LogoSubscribers only Government Intelligence 10.03.2022

Set up keyword notifications

  1.  Home  
  2.  Government Intelligence 
  3.  €255,000 salary, free schooling... China's new campaign to attract world's top researchers 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!