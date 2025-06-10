Your account has been succesfully created.
United Kingdom
UK's new defence plan sets challenge of consolidating all military intel capabilities

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the London Defence Conference, 8 May 2025.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the London Defence Conference, 8 May 2025. © Henry Nicholls/Pool via Reuters
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's strategic defence review recommends bringing the defence ministry's intelligence capabilities under one roof. This could be both a boon and a bane for the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee as it tries to carve out a bigger role for itself. [...]
Government Intelligence

