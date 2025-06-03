00 days
France
Slew of new internal security attachés to join French embassies over summer

Several countries that are among the most strategic for Paris in terms of police and security cooperation will see the arrival of new French internal security attachés this summer. [...]

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Read also

The Tech Times
ChapsVision, Singapore delegation in Rennes, low-cost SIGINT for Kyiv

From SIGINT to GEOINT and OSINT and a dose of cyber, each week we report on events both big and small that matter in the community of technical intelligence providers.

ParisServices concerned by build of French technical intelligence monopoly around ChapsVision

RennesInterior minister pampers Singapore delegation

KyivUkrainian troops on the front bulk up on low-cost SIGINT
LogoSubscribers only Surveillance & Interception 30.11.2023

  Home  
  Government Intelligence 
  Slew of new internal security attachés to join French embassies over summer 

