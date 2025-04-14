Azerbaijan, France
Legal wrangling between Paris and Baku intensifies
As trial hearings in the Paris and Baku courts for Azerbaijani and French nationals keep being pushed back, a new informational campaign has been launched in the Azerbaijani media.
An Israeli delegation was in Paris last week where it hoped to secure French support over Turkey's rising influence in the Middle East, in exchange for which Tel Aviv would act as mediator in the crisis between Paris and Baku.
Amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between Baku and Paris, behind the scenes negotiations are underway to secure the release of a French national held by Azerbaijan. According to Intelligence Online sources, Azerbaijan wants France to return an opposition figure and an alleged former intelligence collaborator who has requested asylum.
Tensions between Baku and Paris have reached a new peak but Ilham Aliyev and his regime are continuing to dictate the agenda in an information battle the two countries have been waging for several months.
Lawyers representing French nationals held in Azerbaijan are taking advantage of the world climate conference being held in Baku to raise awareness of their client Théo Clerc's predicament.
After the death of one of their own in France, the small community of Azerbaijani bloggers and dissidents are investigating who ordered, carried out and paid for the operations designed to intimidate them.
In the battle between the French and Azerbaijani intelligence services, both sides have detained an individual potentially linked to an agency of the opposing side. Russia's decision to request the extradition of the Azerbaijani individual on attention-grabbing accusations of terrorism has made the situation doubly complicated for the French authorities.
As the two countries engage in a new diplomatic spat, the pre-trial detention of a Frenchman accused by Baku of spying for Paris has been extended. An exiled Azerbaijani who claims to be an informer for a French spy agency has also been refused asylum in France.
The family of a French wine importer held behind bars in Baku since December over accusations of spying has written to the French DGSE intelligence agency for help. This comes as relations between Azerbaijan and France continue to sour over Paris's support of Armenia.
Paris has been surprised by the destabilisation operations carried out since last year by Azerbaijan. France's external intelligence service has nevertheless managed to identify the agents carrying out these operations for President Ilham Aliyev's regime.
In the current diplomatic stand-off between France and Azerbaijan, both countries have a trick up their sleeves. Each holds a national of the other, supposedly linked to the other's intelligence services, who could be used for a prisoner exchange.
Following France and Azerbaijan's recent expulsions of each other's agents, the French intelligence services are trying to uncover the networks used by the Azerbaijani regime for tracking political opponents in Europe. They are being assisted by a former Azerbaijani intelligence collaborator.