Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Bulgaria, United States
Sanctioned Bulgarian businessmen eye Donald Trump Jr visit

Donald Trump Jr is due to attend a forum organised by crypto company Nexo in the Bulgarian capital on 27 April.
Donald Trump Jr is due to attend a forum organised by crypto company Nexo in the Bulgarian capital on 27 April. © Patrick T. Fallon/AFP
The president's son is expected to appear in Sofia at the invitation of a crypto company. The country's former prime minister and a media mogul see his visit as an opportunity to remove sanctions. [...]
Reading time 3 minutes Matt Bernardini

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Read also

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  Government Intelligence 
  3.  Sanctioned Bulgarian businessmen eye Donald Trump Jr visit 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!