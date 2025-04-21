Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

The Intelligence Gazette
Ex-US intel chief denounces purges, OFAST recruits in Marseille, China boosts Taiwan office, Frontex boss visits Paris

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community. [...]

United StatesDonald Trump's ex-counter-espionage chief raises alarm over Elon Musk's purges

FranceAnti-drug office recruits in Marseille after agents prosecuted

ChinaTrusted recruits sought for Taiwan Affairs Office

FranceFrontex boss to visit Paris

Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Read also

The Intelligence Gazette
DGSE screening, US naval intelligence, China's anti-corruption drive, Paris-Moscow skirmish

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceDGSE speeds up clearance procedures to boost recruitment

USThink-tank with US Navy ties mulls potential clash with Beijing

ChinaAcademy of Social Sciences targeted by anti-corruption drive

RussiaDiplomatic tussle between Paris and Moscow
LogoSubscribers only Government Intelligence 14.04.2025

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  Government Intelligence 
  3.  Ex-US intel chief denounces purges, OFAST recruits in Marseille, China boosts Taiwan office, Frontex boss visits Paris 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!