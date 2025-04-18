Your account has been succesfully created.
India
Both China and US keeping watch on India's ambitions in Indian Ocean

The naval base on the Mauritius islands of Agalega that India used as part of a military drill has caught the attention of the two global powers, both of which are keeping a very close eye on New Delhi's plans in the Indian Ocean. [...]
Government Intelligence

