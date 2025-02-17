00 days
Spotlight | Ukraine
A minibus with an inscription making reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, in N'Djamena, Chad, on 3 September 2024. © Denis Sassou Gueipeur/AFP
Ukrainian military intelligence wants French help with an ambitious covert plan to remove Moscow's influence from several African capitals, and time is of the essence. Russia's ability to respond is limited after the loss of its hub in Tartus, Syria, while work is ongoing to set-up its base in Tobruk, Libya. And the countdown to Russia-US peace talks has begun. [...]
Reading time 4 minutes Pierre Gastineau

