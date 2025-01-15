00 days
Special offer: -15%15% OFF your subscription
China
China's Xi looking for cyber recruits to spot unrest in the provinces

The Chinese Communist Party is on a recruitment drive to find more officials with cyber skills. Xi Jinping aims to keep tighter control over messaging services and ensure he gets early warning of social unrest in the provinces. [...]
Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Read also

The Corporate Intelligence Village Voice
GMTL, Consors Intelligence, US-Armenian probe, Hakluyt staff losses, finance corruption crackdown in China

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: each week, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.

LondonGordon Rainey joins GMTL

ParisConsors Intelligence picks Marc Martinez as new GM

Washington/YerevanEx-Armenian finance minister's family under DoJ probe hires help

London Hakluyt's cyber specialists exodus

BeijingHas the crackdown on corruption in the finance sector run its course?
Corporate Intelligence 15.01.2025

