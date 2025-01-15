China
China's Xi looking for cyber recruits to spot unrest in the provinces
Read this article here:
Chinese influence and interference in Western EuropeThe Chinese Communist Party has stepped up efforts to spread its influence in Europe. Whether it be through students, academics, "friends of China" groups or cultural players, China's ruling party is initiating new channels of communication coordinated directly by the United Front Work Department. [...]
15% OFF your subscription
Special offer: Only 8d and 11h to take advantage of it
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 07/02/2025