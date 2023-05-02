Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
EUROPE KAZAKHSTAN

Fallen Kazakh spymaster's EU supporters hold on through the storm

The former head of Kazakhstan's internal intelligence service (KNB), Karim Massimov.
The former head of Kazakhstan's internal intelligence service (KNB), Karim Massimov. © Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool/MaxPPP
A number of individuals in Brussels familiar with Kazakhstan quietly gave their support to Karim Massimov, the former intelligence chief sentenced to 18 years in prison for high treason, attempting a coup and abuse of power. His supporters included Pier Antonio Panzeri, who is being investigated himself as part of the Qatargate scandal. [...] (324 words)
Published on 02/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

