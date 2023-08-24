EN FR
KAZAKHSTAN

Samat Abish unscathed as Kazakhstan's disgraced intelligence chiefs face ongoing charges and convictions

Samat Abish, nephew of Kazakhstan's ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev and former first deputy director of the domestic intelligence service.
Samat Abish, nephew of Kazakhstan's ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev and former first deputy director of the domestic intelligence service. © Mukhtar Kholdorbekov/Reuters
Samat Abish, the former first deputy head of Kazakhstan's internal intelligence service, has withdrawn from public life following the rioting which took place in January 2022 but has been consolidating his rear bases outside the country. He is thus increasingly marking himself out from other former KNB chiefs, who face fresh investigation. [...]
Published on 24/08/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

