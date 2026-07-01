Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
LondonAlvarez & Marsal poaches sports investigators from Ankura
LondonTurkey's UK embassy hires former technology lead for Vote Leave
WashingtonTaiwan aims for Congress
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Qatar, Turkey, United Kingdom
Ankara's Typhoon fighter jet mega-deal called into doubt
Qatar's decision to suspend its participation in a mega-contract to sell Typhoon jets to Turkey due to the Iran conflict has fuelled concerns at British defence giant BAE Systems. The move could have an impact on some of the multi-party agreement's provisions.
Spotlight, Spy Way of Life | UAE
The plush Dubai skyscraper at the centre of the Middle East investigations sector
Across the globe, spies love to gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online takes a snoop around Index Tower, in the Dubai International Financial Centre, where corporate sleuths rub shoulders in the lifts while competing for engagements on the biggest legal fights in the region.
UAE
Gulf Navigation considers acquisition of Brooge Energy, as fraud accusations swirl
Global accounting and investigations firm Alvarez & Marsal could suffer consequences from its work for the UAE firm Brooge Energy, part owned by Abu Dhabi's royal family and now accused of defrauding investors.
Taiwan, United States
Taipei inks new deal with lobbyists from powerful political dynasty
Lincoln Díaz-Balart, brother of Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart, has long represented Taiwan through his company Western Hemisphere Strategies. His son Daniel has recently joined the firm and signed a fresh deal with Taipei in mid-October.
Spotlight | China, Taiwan, United States
From opposite sides, Tapei and Beijing both lobbying for African American support
A battle pitching Tapei's lobbyists Empire Consulting against Beijing's U.S. Exchange Foundation for Black support is raging in Washington. Empire has close ties to the Congressional Black Caucus, a chief target of both sides.