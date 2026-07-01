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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Alvarez & Marsal build sports practice, Turkish-UK embassy hires lobbyist, Taiwan aims for US Congress

Reading time 2 min

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.

LondonAlvarez & Marsal poaches sports investigators from Ankura

LondonTurkey's UK embassy hires former technology lead for Vote Leave

WashingtonTaiwan aims for Congress

Read also

Spotlight, Spy Way of Life | UAE
The plush Dubai skyscraper at the centre of the Middle East investigations sector

Across the globe, spies love to gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online takes a snoop around Index Tower, in the Dubai International Financial Centre, where corporate sleuths rub shoulders in the lifts while competing for engagements on the biggest legal fights in the region.

LogoSubscribers only Corporate Intel 03.10.2025
The Index Tower in Dubai.

Headlines

Australian Strategic Policy Institute Director Justin Bassi.
Spotlight | Australia Canberra's internal debate over AUKUS laid bare at ASPI Defence Conference China Beijing starts recomposing Central Military Commission
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the concert held on 29 June in Beijing to mark the 105th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.
United States Thanks to Trump, CIA boss Ratcliffe expands hold on US intelligence
CIA Director John Ratcliffe during a press conference at the White House, on 6 April 2026.
Ukraine Ukraine's SBU investigates claims that pro-Russian oligarchs funded Navalny's NGO
Leonid Volkov, political director of the anti-corruption foundation set up by the late Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.
France Former DGSE boss preps new French ambassadors

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Australian Strategic Policy Institute Director Justin Bassi.
Spotlight | Australia Canberra's internal debate over AUKUS laid bare at ASPI Defence Conference China Beijing starts recomposing Central Military Commission
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the concert held on 29 June in Beijing to mark the 105th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.
United States Thanks to Trump, CIA boss Ratcliffe expands hold on US intelligence
CIA Director John Ratcliffe during a press conference at the White House, on 6 April 2026.
Ukraine Ukraine's SBU investigates claims that pro-Russian oligarchs funded Navalny's NGO
Leonid Volkov, political director of the anti-corruption foundation set up by the late Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.
France Former DGSE boss preps new French ambassadors

Related topics to this article

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