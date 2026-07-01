Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

China
Beijing starts recomposing Central Military Commission

Reading time 4 min
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the concert held to mark the 105th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, on 29 June.
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the concert held to mark the 105th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, on 29 June. © Yue Yuewei/Xinhua News Agency/Newscom/MaxPPP

Reduced by purges to just two members, the supreme body of the People's Liberation Army is to be reconstituted before the army's centenary in 2027. The party leadership wants to dispel the image of a military institution mired in speculation and to demonstrate that the purge remains on course.

Read also

Headlines

Australian Strategic Policy Institute Director Justin Bassi.
Spotlight | Australia Canberra's internal debate over AUKUS laid bare at ASPI Defence Conference United States Thanks to Trump, CIA boss Ratcliffe expands hold on US intelligence
CIA Director John Ratcliffe during a press conference at the White House, on 6 April 2026.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States Alvarez & Marsal build sports practice, Turkish-UK embassy hires lobbyist, Taiwan aims for US Congress Ukraine Ukraine's SBU investigates claims that pro-Russian oligarchs funded Navalny's NGO
Leonid Volkov, political director of the anti-corruption foundation set up by the late Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.
France Former DGSE boss preps new French ambassadors

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Australian Strategic Policy Institute Director Justin Bassi.
Spotlight | Australia Canberra's internal debate over AUKUS laid bare at ASPI Defence Conference United States Thanks to Trump, CIA boss Ratcliffe expands hold on US intelligence
CIA Director John Ratcliffe during a press conference at the White House, on 6 April 2026.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States Alvarez & Marsal build sports practice, Turkish-UK embassy hires lobbyist, Taiwan aims for US Congress Ukraine Ukraine's SBU investigates claims that pro-Russian oligarchs funded Navalny's NGO
Leonid Volkov, political director of the anti-corruption foundation set up by the late Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.
France Former DGSE boss preps new French ambassadors

Related topics to this article

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!