Reduced by purges to just two members, the supreme body of the People's Liberation Army is to be reconstituted before the army's centenary in 2027. The party leadership wants to dispel the image of a military institution mired in speculation and to demonstrate that the purge remains on course.
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Deep Dive | China
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Deep Dive | China
Xi loyalists also caught up in China military restructuring
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Deep Dive | China
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