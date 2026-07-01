Chinese President Xi Jinping at the concert held to mark the 105th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, on 29 June. © Yue Yuewei/Xinhua News Agency/Newscom/MaxPPP

Reduced by purges to just two members, the supreme body of the People's Liberation Army is to be reconstituted before the army's centenary in 2027. The party leadership wants to dispel the image of a military institution mired in speculation and to demonstrate that the purge remains on course.

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