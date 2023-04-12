Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES

Raymond Rahme, major figure in the Dale Stoffel case, sanctioned by the US

In early April, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Raymond Rahme for alleged corruption. The Lebanese entrepreneur was the business partner of American arms dealer Dale Stoffel, who was murdered near Baghdad in 2004, and whose family has launched a legal case against Iraq that remains ongoing. [...] (689 words)
Issue dated 12/04/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

