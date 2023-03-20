Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
UNITED STATES

Chinese threat rekindles focus on climate-related intelligence

Both to cater to his electoral base and develop US surveillance capacities, Joe Biden is making climate intelligence a priority, not only to anticipate climate change-related disasters but also to get a step ahead of China on the issue. [...] (569 words)
Issue dated 20/03/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Chinese threat rekindles focus on climate-related intelligence 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!