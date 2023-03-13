Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
BELGIUM

Belgium poised to ratify new telecoms data collection legislation

Intelligence Online has had access to the draft memorandum on telecommunications operators' sharing of client data and metadata with the relevant intelligence and government services. It is intended to bring Belgian law into line with the needs of those services and the decisions of the European Court of Justice. [...] (367 words)
Issue dated 13/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Belgium poised to ratify new telecoms data collection legislation 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!