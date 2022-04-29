Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spymaster
BELGIUM FRANCE UNITED KINGDOM

Years after Paris attacks, Jaak Raes still rules over Belgium's domestic intelligence

Belgian state security general administrator Jaak Raes.
Belgian state security general administrator Jaak Raes. © Jasper Jacobs/Belga/MaxPPP
The director of Belgium's Sûreté de l'Etat when jihadists attacked Paris and Brussels in 2015, Jaak Raes has since been working to fix the domestic intelligence service's shortcomings under pressure from the Belgian goverment and international partners. [...] (802 words)
Issue dated 29/04/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Years after Paris attacks, Jaak Raes still rules over Belgium's domestic intelligence 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!