RUSSIA

Kremlin ploughs more funding and staff into Russian Federation Investigative Committee

Russia's 2023 budget earmarks more funding for military investigators for the Russian Federation Investigative Committee, whose director Alexander Bastrykin has an in-tray overflowing with Ukrainian 'war crimes', sabotage, foreign agent and corruption cases. [...] (365 words)
Issue dated 13/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

