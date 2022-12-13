In Moscow and Crimea, Ukrainian saboteurs are a thorn in the FSB's side
Blamed by Washington in the assassination of Darya Dugina, and by Moscow in the Kerch Bridge attack, Ukraine's covert units have never attracted so much public attention. [...]
Surrounded by powerful rivals, new Russian commander in Ukraine Sergey Surovikin is looking to establish his authority with an audacious battle plan. His aim is to retake lost Ukrainian territory, force Kyiv to negotiate and win the confidence of Vladimir Putin. [...]
Appointments, reforms and key issues: every Monday, Intelligence Online reports on developments great and small in the global intelligence community. This week, we bring news from Ramallah, Moscow, Washington and London. [...]