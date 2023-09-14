EN FR
Intelligence Online
Europe Montenegro Russia

Exiled oligarch Ismailov's hidden assets rekindle Russia-Montenegro tensions

Russian businessman Telman Ismailov in 2009.
Russian businessman Telman Ismailov in 2009. © Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images via AFP
Moscow has reminded Podgorica that it wants to extradite disgraced tycoon Telman Ismailov, wanted for murder and a debtor to VTB bank, itself now under Western sanctions. Despite having sought asylum in Montenegro, the oligarch has managed to maintain a business empire in Europe while keeping one foot in Russia. [...]
Published on 14/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

