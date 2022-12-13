Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
CAMBODIA CHINA FRANCE UNITED STATES

How Hun Sen and his clans plan to keep control of key ministries in 2023

Cambodian PM Hun Sen (left) and his son, Hun Manet.
Just as Cambodia has emerged as a major player in the China-US showdown in the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Hun Sen is preparing his succession, which will take place next year. In order to ensure a new government loyal to his son Hun Manet, he is banking on the various loyalties created over the years, in particular in the defence and interior ministries. [...] (477 words)
Issue dated 13/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

