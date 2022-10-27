Your account has been succesfully created.
CAMBODIA CHINA UNITED STATES

Foreign powers curry favour with prime minister Hun Sen's progeny

Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia.
© Kyodo/MAXPPP
Against a background of growing tension between Washington and Beijing, Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen is preparing his succession. All his children are receiving attention from one or more foreign powers, often in the form of business interests. [...] (611 words)
Issue dated 27/10/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

