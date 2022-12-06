Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
JAPAN RUSSIA

Moscow chooses new ambassador to Japan

A key figure at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is poised to succeed Mikhail Galuzin as Russian ambassador in Tokyo. He will have to continue playing the delicate diplomatic dance between the two countries. [...] (311 words)
Issue dated 06/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, 3 August, 2022. © . Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters
Spotlight
MYANMAR RUSSIA 23/08/2022

Russia and Myanmar move to circumvent sanctions 

Moscow is working hard to establish parallel import-export channels. Russia's ministry for economic development has passed on a detailed request to its Burmese counterparts in return for promises of arms sales and political support. [...]

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Moscow chooses new ambassador to Japan 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!