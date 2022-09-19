Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED KINGDOM

Picked up by new government, National Security Bill roasted by Westminster

UK Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat.
UK Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat. © Reuters
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's new Minister for Security Tom Tugendhat has taken a parliamentary test drive with the National Security Bill, intended to fight against Moscow and Beijing's meddling in UK affairs. The draft legislation is being thoroughly picked apart in Westminster by Labour MPs. [...] (486 words)
Issue dated 19/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

