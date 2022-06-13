Home Office puts figure on unmasking a foreign spy
The National Security Bill, the first reform of Britain's counter-intelligence law since 1911, has involved some intricate number-crunching by the Home Office. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community from Amman to London via Washington, Paris, Tashkent and Kyiv. [...]
The Security Intelligence & Risk Analysis Service (SIRAS) is being set up a month after MI5 warned about supected Chinese agent Christine Lee. This move also comes as foreign interference in British politics has become one of parliament's major concerns. [...]