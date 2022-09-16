Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE

French Council of State clears son-in-law of DGSE agent who spied for China

The son-in-law of one of the two DGSE officers who betrayed French secrets to China has had the sanction imposed on him revoked and the French state has been ordered to pay him compensation. [...] (486 words)
Issue dated 16/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

