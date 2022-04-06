Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Aleteyan markets lie detector to French firms facing corporate threats

Long decried in France, the polygraph is now being marketed to private sector firms. Gilles Martel, a former defence ministry polygraph and intelligence specialist, has joined forces with Corexalys to market their lie detector product. [...] (291 words)
Issue dated 06/04/2022
Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

