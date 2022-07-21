Your account has been succesfully created.
IRAQ

Talabani family feud hinders presidential negotiations

The yearlong rift within the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan is hampering talks between Iraqi Kurdistan's political parties as they tackle the very urgent task of appointing a president. It has also prompted Baghdad to take direct action. [...] (335 words)
Issue dated 21/07/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
IRAQ 17/12/2021

Lahur Talabani rouses his troops as he continues to battle with his cousin for leadership of the PUK 

By proclaiming himself sole president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani thought he would be able to force his cousin into exile and retain control of his Sulaymaniya stronghold. Unfortunately for him, Lahur Talabani still has support in political and security circles and does not intend to let go of the reins of power so easily. [...]
Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani, co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).
Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani, co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

