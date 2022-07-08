Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
CHINA

Xi Jinping using Le Yucheng to push Washington to reduce sanctions on China

Le Yucheng, Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Beijing is playing a tit-for-tat game with Washington, making small concessions to the US while still remaining close to Moscow - Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has just been demoted. [...] (334 words)
Issue dated 08/07/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui and Russian President Vladimir Putin. © Alexey Nikolsky/EPA/Sputnik/Kremlin pool
CHINA RUSSIA UKRAINE 14/03/2022

Beijing, Moscow and Kyiv locked in secret negotiations 

China was caught offguard by the Russian invasion of Ukraine but Beijing reacted quickly, looking at the war as an opportunity to explore new investment possibilities there and positioning itself as a key contact in Ukraine, while also reviving the idea of a possible armed intervention in Taiwan. [...]
