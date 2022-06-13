Your account has been succesfully created.
IRAQ

Peshmerga and Baghdad's spymasters take steps to improve intelligence sharing

A meeting on August 12, 2021 at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, between Peshmerga Army Chief of Staff Jamal Mohamed Aymanki and Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir al-Shammari (centre), deputy head of the joint operations command for Iraq.
A meeting on August 12, 2021 at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, between Peshmerga Army Chief of Staff Jamal Mohamed Aymanki and Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir al-Shammari (centre), deputy head of the joint operations command for Iraq. © Operation 2021/Alamy
Erbil and Baghdad are trying to put their differences aside and share intelligence to combat Islamic State, but obstacles remain. [...] (358 words)
Issue dated 13/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Government Intelligence

