Cheng Guoping spreads Beijing's voice through training workshops for security officials

The Chinese foreign ministry's head of security Cheng Guoping.
The Chinese foreign ministry's head of security Cheng Guoping. © Kyodo/MaxPPP
Chinese foreign ministry's head of external security Cheng Guoping is a pillar of Beijing's cooperation with Afghanistan and other neighbouring countries. China's training programmes for Central Asia's intelligence officers provide an effective channel for Cheng to carry out his mission. [...] (393 words)
Issue dated 06/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
