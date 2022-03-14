DGSE swallows up €2bn in resources
France's external intelligence service has launched some major works to increase its interceptions capacities and make room for new staff. Some bugetary juggling has been involved. [...]
The commission reviewing France's intelligence law, led by MPs Guillaume Larrivé, Loïc Kervran and Jean-Michel Mis, submitted its report to parliament on June 9. The thick document, at which Intelligence Online has been able to have a look, recommends a number of reforms to the legal framework governing the intelligence services. [...]