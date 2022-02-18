Technica Corp to update USCYBERCOM's APT hunter system
As tensions continue to mount with Russia, the US Air Force has contracted Technica Corp to update USCYBERCOM's Cyberspace Vulnerability Assessment/Hunter. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
An advocate of private-public partnership and an outspoken critic of the United States' timid approach to cyber-offensive operations is poised to become the country's first national cyber director, a choice that gives a clear indication of the direction the new administration wants to take. [...]
The October launch of the NSA's new Cybersecurity Directorate has placed the security agency as the US's main line of protection against cyberthreats, a rung above the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This extension of its field of action to include civil society also means the NSA will be involved in the many politically-charged issues looming on the horizon - the security of the 2020 US presidential elections for one. [...]