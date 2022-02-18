Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

Forced to share presidential cyber adviser role, Nakasone balances defensive and offensive

Head of US Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and NSA, Paul Nakasone.
Head of US Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and NSA, Paul Nakasone. © Al Drago/Pool via Reuters
Paul Nakasone was sole cyber chief in the White House for a long time thanks to his dual position as head of both the NSA and USCYBERCOM. But the rise of the CISA and the Office of the National Cyber Director, headed by John Chris Inglis, has changed things. [...] (955 words)
Issue dated 18/02/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
