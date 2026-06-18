Ukraine, United States

A drone operator from Ukraine's SBU’s Alpha Unit ahead of a strike operation on a Russian supply route. © Intelligence Online

Long overshadowed in Kyiv by Ukrainian FPV drones, US dronemaker AeroVironment's Switchblade is now back in use in the SBU's special operations. That partnership builds on networks established around the Chosen Company unit and has turned the Alpha special operations unit into a testing ground for the Switchblade's cutting edge features.

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