Long overshadowed in Kyiv by Ukrainian FPV drones, US dronemaker AeroVironment's Switchblade is now back in use in the SBU's special operations. That partnership builds on networks established around the Chosen Company unit and has turned the Alpha special operations unit into a testing ground for the Switchblade's cutting edge features.
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France, Ukraine, United States
Mistral AI pursuing Palantir-style partnership with Kyiv
The French AI startup is set to deploy a team in Kyiv, with the backing of the French Defence mission there, to work with the Ukrainian Centre for Innovation and Development of Defence Technologies. Mistral AI is seeking to gain access to the DELTA ecosystem and its combat data, a move which Palantir is watching closely.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine
'Only', Kyiv's secret strip club for spies, mafia figures and Western contractors
Operating outside any legal framework, the 'Only' draws SBU agents, criminals and Western contractors wanting to mingle with locals in a cosy venue that happily ignores the curfew.
Africa, UAE, Ukraine
Kyiv, a new recruitment hub for DRC's drone war
People linked to Global Security Services Group are recruiting Latin American First-Person View drone operators in Ukraine who have served on the front against Russia. An initial contingent of these pilots was recently flown to the Kivu region, in Democratic Republic of Congo.
Spotlight | Russia, Ukraine
SBU investigating criminal networks supplying synthetic drugs to Russian front
Testimonies by Russian prisoners collected by Kyiv's domestic intelligence service have revealed the circulation of the synthetic drug mephedrone near the front line. Seizures of stimulants from soldiers have allowed investigators to map the emergence of a structured market, with criminal networks extending right into the combat zones.
Russia, Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine's elite Vympel and Alpha units go toe to toe in Pokrovsk
Radio intercepts by Ukrainian military intelligence show that the Russian Federal Security Service's Vympel unit is active in the Pokrovsk sector of the Donbas. Kyiv's Alpha units are reportedly engaged in the same area.
Spotlight | Hungary, Ukraine
SBU hunts Hungarian networks mapping relocation of Ukrainian drone facilities
Ukrainian drones in Transcarpathia (2/2) – Ukrainian counter-intelligence has detained several individuals suspected of working for Hungarian intelligence in Transcarpathia, where they were caught allegedly following convoys involved with relocating Ukraine's drone production sites westward.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine
Abrams apparel store in Kyiv, where fighters hang out and talk shop
Located in an unassuming commercial quarter, Abrams military store has expanded rapidly during the war, in part due to shortcomings in the standard issue clothing assigned to soldiers. But many visitors here seek more than just apparel, Intelligence Online discovered on a recent visit.