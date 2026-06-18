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Ukraine, United States
AeroVironment puts new Switchblade drone to the test with SBU's Alpha unit

Reading time 3 min
A drone operator from Ukraine's SBU’s Alpha Unit ahead of a strike operation on a Russian supply route.
A drone operator from Ukraine's SBU’s Alpha Unit ahead of a strike operation on a Russian supply route. © Intelligence Online

Long overshadowed in Kyiv by Ukrainian FPV drones, US dronemaker AeroVironment's Switchblade is now back in use in the SBU's special operations. That partnership builds on networks established around the Chosen Company unit and has turned the Alpha special operations unit into a testing ground for the Switchblade's cutting edge features.

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The Sharjah skyline from Dubai Airport, United Arab Emirates.
Spotlight | UAE US and UK consultants stranded in UAE for months amid money laundering probe United States Tulsi Gabbard's ODNI cuts also targeted counternarcotics
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, discussing counternarcotics during a panel discussion with the Working Group on Internal Security, in Washington, DC, on 23 October 2025.
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Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (right) attends a welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, on 25 May 2026.
France DGSE locks down top positions until presidential
The head of France's DGSE external security agency Nicolas Lerner, in Paris, on 11 June 2026.
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