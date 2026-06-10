Several senior French police officers attended celebrations on 4 June at the Italian embassy in Paris to mark the Italian Republic's 80th anniversary.
Read also
France, Italy
Former DGSE director swaps jobs with senior foreign ministry official
Intelligence Online understands that Anne-Marie Descôtes is to become France's next ambassador to Italy. She will replace Martin Briens, who in turn, will take on Descôtes' job as Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
France, Italy
Chinese mafia in France: logistics giant Anda roped in former French counter-intel spy
The Chinese logistics firm has been marred by a series of incidents this year. A man linked to Anda was shot dead in Rome in April, and warehouses belonging to the company have been attacked in France, Spain and Italy.
France, Italy
Italian cyber fails to win over French interior ministry
The French ministry of the interior's rejection of an offer from Italian cyber-interceptions specialist RCS Labs is a further indication of the growing reluctance to rely on foreign technology.