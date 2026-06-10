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France, Italy
Paris's political and security elite flock to Italian embassy

Reading time 2 min

Several senior French police officers attended celebrations on 4 June at the Italian embassy in Paris to mark the Italian Republic's 80th anniversary.

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Headlines

A Greek Navy frigate docked at the port of Piraeus.
Spotlight | European Union, Greece Athens's cautious stance towards Russian shadow fleet irks Brussels and Paris France, Pakistan How Paris lost a key asset in Islamabad as it came under global limelight
The French embassy in Islamabad.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | France, United Kingdom CMA CGM security chief stays put, FRS to study US-China risks, G3 showcases spy credentials United Kingdom, United States UK and US Treasuries cooperating closely on sanctions despite differences, officials say
The British Treasury headquarters in London.
Thailand King's Guard's 'Eastern Tigers' propel their man to top of Thai army
Members of the Thai military guard of honour.

Related topics to this article

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 2d and 7h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

A Greek Navy frigate docked at the port of Piraeus.
Spotlight | European Union, Greece Athens's cautious stance towards Russian shadow fleet irks Brussels and Paris France, Pakistan How Paris lost a key asset in Islamabad as it came under global limelight
The French embassy in Islamabad.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | France, United Kingdom CMA CGM security chief stays put, FRS to study US-China risks, G3 showcases spy credentials United Kingdom, United States UK and US Treasuries cooperating closely on sanctions despite differences, officials say
The British Treasury headquarters in London.
Thailand King's Guard's 'Eastern Tigers' propel their man to top of Thai army
Members of the Thai military guard of honour.

Related topics to this article

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