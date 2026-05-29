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France
Financial fraud investigator Tracfin looks to build crypto asset and SIGINT capabilities

Tracfin, the French finance ministry's anti-money laundering unit, plans to bolster its capacities in crypto asset tracing and signals intelligence (SIGINT).

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The Agencies' Gazette
Journalist's 'prison lottery', new ODNI appointment, from Tracfin to the AFD, cybersecurity in Manila

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceAhead of his trial, journalist Alex Jordanov launches ‘prison lottery'

United StatesODNI shuffles strategic comms department

FranceFinancial intel analyst joins national development agency

PhilippinesNational cybersecurity council on Senate's agenda
LogoSubscribers only Agencies 02.03.2026

Headlines

The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Federal Assembly.
Russia Tensions run high in Russian services ahead of parliamentary elections China Beijing fights back against foreign extraterritorial laws
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
Spy Way of Life | Thailand The Amari Bangkok, a hub for security diplomacy
A view of the Thai capital from the Amari Bangkok hotel.
Middle East Sanctioned Chinese satellite images continue to circulate via Telegram
A satellite image by MizarVision of the Muwaffaq Salti base in Jordan, which houses US facilities.

Related topics to this article

Headlines

The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Federal Assembly.
Russia Tensions run high in Russian services ahead of parliamentary elections China Beijing fights back against foreign extraterritorial laws
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
Spy Way of Life | Thailand The Amari Bangkok, a hub for security diplomacy
A view of the Thai capital from the Amari Bangkok hotel.
Middle East Sanctioned Chinese satellite images continue to circulate via Telegram
A satellite image by MizarVision of the Muwaffaq Salti base in Jordan, which houses US facilities.

Related topics to this article

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