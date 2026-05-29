Tracfin, the French finance ministry's anti-money laundering unit, plans to bolster its capacities in crypto asset tracing and signals intelligence (SIGINT).
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France, Turkey
French government turns intel focus on Turkey's Milli Gorus
French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has noted that a bill aimed at combating separatism and infiltration targets not only the Muslim Brotherhood and Salafist groups, but also Milli Gorus, a Turkish Islamist movement that has recently come under intelligence service scrutiny.
France
Government pushes lawmakers to approve messaging app backdoors
The French government hopes to persuade senators to withdraw a proposed ban of backdoors on messaging apps in proposed legislation on infrastructure resilience and cybersecurity.
France
French services to track tax fraudsters
France's National Assembly last week passed a bill to fight social welfare and tax fraud that means administrative surveillance can be carried out on suspected fraudsters.
The Agencies' Gazette
Journalist's 'prison lottery', new ODNI appointment, from Tracfin to the AFD, cybersecurity in Manila
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