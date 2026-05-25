France, Germany, Latvia

The Latvian State Police announced on 21 May the arrest and detention of the Latvian national Davids Krumins, a veteran of the French Foreign Legion who had gone on the run in January to avoid extradition to Germany.
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Estonia, France, Latvia, Myanmar
From Myanmar to the Baltic states, French intel tracks former legionnaires working for private firms
Nearly two years after the Burmese fiasco, French intelligence officers are still monitoring networks of former Foreign Legion soldiers working as private security contractors. Investigators recently travelled to Estonia.
Spotlight, Deep Dive | Myanmar
Exclusive: How foreign legionnaires got caught in the Burmese quagmire
European mercenaries in Myanmar, part 1/4 – On 27 October 2023, twelve foreigners were captured by an ethnic rebel group near Laukkai in northern Myanmar. Most of these men were former French legionnaires, but two were still on active duty.