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Yemen
Behind the launch of the new Houthi militia styled after Iran's Basij

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Houthis protesting against US and Israeli strikes on Iran, in Sana’a, Yemen, on 27 March 2026.
Houthis protesting against US and Israeli strikes on Iran, in Sana’a, Yemen, on 27 March 2026. © Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu via AFP

As the US and Iran trade strikes once again, the Houthis recently announced the creation of its "General Mobilisation Forces", modeled on Iran's state-backed Basij militia. Intelligence Online has gathered details on the organisation, whose aim is to tighten control over the population.

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The head of the US National Security Agency (NSA) and of the US Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) Joshua Rudd.
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