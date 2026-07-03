As the US and Iran trade strikes once again, the Houthis recently announced the creation of its "General Mobilisation Forces", modeled on Iran's state-backed Basij militia. Intelligence Online has gathered details on the organisation, whose aim is to tighten control over the population.
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Spotlight | Yemen
US, Israel mum after strikes on two strategic Houthi military sites
Although Israel has not yet officially responded to symbolic Houthi rocket attacks following the assassination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, a series of blasts at rebel military sites suggest possible covert operations.
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen
Mayyun, the Red Sea's most coveted island
An island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait has become the focus of intense competition between rival powers. Intelligence Online tracks the shifting balance of power between the actors vying for control of the rocky outcrop, whose strategic location could make it a chokepoint for sea traffic.
Yemen
UN in secret negotiations with Houthis to release staff
The United Nations is doing all it can to keep channels of communication open with the Houthis in a bid to secure the release of staff members being held by the proto-state. They are accused of collaborating with foreign intelligence services.
Jordan, Yemen
Jordanian intelligence's secret pact with Houthis
Houthi rebels have finally entered the war on Iran's side by launching strikes on Tel Aviv. While the region's alliances seem clearly defined, Jordan – an ally of the US and Israel – maintains unofficial communication channels with the Yemeni group through its General Intelligence Directorate.
Spotlight | Yemen
Houthi strikes on Israel spark internal divisions within Iran-allied group
Cracks have appeared within the Houthi movement in the wake of several missile strikes against Israel over the past five days. Several senior members of the organisation claim they were not consulted about the launch of those attacks.
Iran, Yemen
What now for the Houthis in the Red Sea?
Western and Israeli intelligence services remain on alert over the possibility of the Houthis entering the war on Tehran's side. Several hypotheses are being floated on what tactics the Yemeni Iran-backed rebels, who have significant naval capabilities, might use.