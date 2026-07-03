Houthis protesting against US and Israeli strikes on Iran, in Sana’a, Yemen, on 27 March 2026. © Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu via AFP

As the US and Iran trade strikes once again, the Houthis recently announced the creation of its "General Mobilisation Forces", modeled on Iran's state-backed Basij militia. Intelligence Online has gathered details on the organisation, whose aim is to tighten control over the population.

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