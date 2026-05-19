Armenia, Greece, Russia, United States

With just weeks to go before parliamentary elections in Armenia, Yerevan's National Security Service is closely monitoring the activities of the Armenian Apostolic Church and its supporters within the Russian Orthodox Church.
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Yerevan's EVN Café, where our reporter was tracked down by a Russian spy
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online stopped by the upscale EVN Café in the Armenian capital, the site of an attempted compromise of a journalistic investigation.