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Armenia, Greece, Russia, United States
Armenia keeping tabs on Russia-linked churches ahead of elections

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His Holiness Karekin, catholicos of all Armenians, presided over the mass held in preparation for the relics of genocide victims collected in Syria and brought to the Cathedral of Etchmiadzin, the Armenian Vatican.
His Holiness Karekin, catholicos of all Armenians, presided over the mass held in preparation for the relics of genocide victims collected in Syria and brought to the Cathedral of Etchmiadzin, the Armenian Vatican. © Christophe Petit Tesson/MaxPPP

With just weeks to go before parliamentary elections in Armenia, Yerevan's National Security Service is closely monitoring the activities of the Armenian Apostolic Church and its supporters within the Russian Orthodox Church.

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