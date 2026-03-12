Recruitment contracts to sign up for the Russian military shed light on Moscow's strategy to replenish its infantry ranks on the front line. They also hint at a trap being set for foreigners.
Read also
Belgium, Russia
Slashed tires and victim of a set-up… confessions of an alleged Russian spy imprisoned in Belgium
Intelligence Online has been leaked details of a conversation with Viktor Labin, who is suspected by the Belgian authorities of being a Russian intelligence officer. His trial is due to begin in April.
Russia, Ukraine
Ukraine recruiting in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to strike at the heart of Russia
Besides recruiting agents for their clandestine operations from countries on Russia's periphery, Kyiv's intelligence services can also count on the millions of Ukrainians living in Russia, particularly for logistics.
Russia, Ukraine
Russian drone unit Rubicon Center goes on hiring spree
The Russian army's Rubicon Center specialised in drone warfare is trying to attract new recruits by offering competitive salaries and training by veterans of the Wagner paramilitary group.
Russia, Ukraine
SVR makes first appearance at secret Moscow-Kyiv talks
Russia's GRU military intelligence service had been the main interlocutor in informal talks with Kyiv until now, but representatives of Moscow's SVR foreign intelligence service made an appearance at the latest round of discussions, held in Abu Dhabi.
France, Russia
From Stresa to Vienna, a Russian military intelligence spy's France mission revealed
GRU's campaign in Europe (1/2). Russia's feared GRU military intelligence, headed by Igor Kostyukov and tasked with spying on Western Europe, was caught red-handed trying to recruit a French soldier stationed at a NATO base in Italy.
France, Russia
French NGO members arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia
Three members of the French pro-Russian NGO SOS Donbass have been arrested and placed in pre-trial detention. Two are suspected of having passed information to a foreign power and of colluding with a foreign power.
Spotlight | France, Russia
Is GRU behind resurrection of French-Russian air squadron Normandie-Niémen?
Is the memory of the World War II squadron being exploited by Russian military propaganda? That's what is suggested in a video posted on Telegram by a Frenchman claiming to have brought it back as a unit for drone pilots.