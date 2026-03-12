In late 2024, a Russian intelligence officer travelled to the French island and made contacts to meet with legionnaires from the 2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment. The French authorities are not taking this move lightly.
Read also
Estonia, France, Latvia, Myanmar
From Myanmar to the Baltic states, French intel tracks former legionnaires working for private firms
Nearly two years after the Burmese fiasco, French intelligence officers are still monitoring networks of former Foreign Legion soldiers working as private security contractors. Investigators recently travelled to Estonia.
Spotlight | Latvia, Russia
Latvian intelligence tightening grip on Russian operations
Riga's domestic intelligence service is increasingly thwarting Russian-led operations in Latvia, thanks to a significant increase in funding and closer coordination with the judicial system.
France, Russia
Russian military cyberspy discreetly operating in Paris
GRU's campaign in Europe (2/2) − Moscow's armed branch for spying in Western Europe, the GRU military intelligence service, relies on a discreet agent in Paris who is an expert in interceptions and on North and South Korea.
France, Russia
French NGO members arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia
Three members of the French pro-Russian NGO SOS Donbass have been arrested and placed in pre-trial detention. Two are suspected of having passed information to a foreign power and of colluding with a foreign power.
Deep Dive | France, Russia
In Biarritz, a dissident under siege as Russia steps up operations in France
Putin's saboteurs attack France, part 1/4 – France has been a prime target for Russian intelligence since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This first episode focuses on Russian dissident Vladimir Osechkin, who is in the Kremlin's sights.
The Agencies' Gazette
Russian spies in Paris, PNIJ investigated, American bullying in Riga, pigeon-free Chinese parade
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
France/RussiaHalf of Russia's intelligence officers in Paris have been replaced
FrancePNIJ due to be scrutinised by Court of Auditors
United States/LatviaTensions at American Embassy in Riga
ChinaLocal informants secure military parade
France
Pro-Putin biker club Night Wolves' Corsican connections
Several members of the biker gang considered close to the Kremlin gathered in Geneva on 10 May to mark the end of the Second World War. Among them was a Corsican native. Intelligence Online reveals the secrets behind the creation of the new Night Wolves chapter on the Mediterranean island.