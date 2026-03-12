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France, Russia
French Foreign Legion in Corsica targeted by Russian intelligence

By Antoine Izambard
Reading time 2 min
Raffalli Camp, the French Foreign Legion's 2nd Parachute Regiment base, in Calvi, on the French island of Corsica.
Raffalli Camp, the French Foreign Legion's 2nd Parachute Regiment base, in Calvi, on the French island of Corsica. © Stephan Agostini/AFP

In late 2024, a Russian intelligence officer travelled to the French island and made contacts to meet with legionnaires from the 2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment. The French authorities are not taking this move lightly.

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