A Lium ballon at the launch of the Made in France trade fair at the presidential Élysée Palace in Paris, on 14 November 2025. © Ludovic Marin/AFP

French firm Lium began by protecting sensitive industrial sites in France with its Horus surveillance balloon. As the start-up completes a second round of fundraising, it has set its sights on export defence markets, notably in response to the Russian threat.

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