French firm Lium began by protecting sensitive industrial sites in France with its Horus surveillance balloon. As the start-up completes a second round of fundraising, it has set its sights on export defence markets, notably in response to the Russian threat.
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France
France finds new love for future interceptor satellite
After numerous setbacks, work on the prospective spy satellite for collecting electromagnetic intelligence, known as Celeste, is back on track. The programme is intended to replace the three Ceres satellites deployed since 2021.
France
Asman Technology finalises MALE drone prototype in market littered with unfinished projects
French intelligence systems integrator Asman Technology has readied the prototype of its MALE Sentinelle drone, a major step in a French market still lacking a dedicated signals intelligence platform.
Deep Dive | France
How the DGSE secret war chest nearly became a CIA-styled investment fund
The DGSE's cursed treasure (3/4) – A fund set up in the wake of the two world wars, to finance a government in exile if France were again occupied, eventually became a curse. This third episode looks back at how the service almost turned its war chest into an investment fund.
Spotlight | Israel
IDF deploying top-secret spy balloon programme over Gaza
Intelligence Online can reveal the existence of a top-secret Israeli spy balloon programme over Gaza. Behind the scenes, an unknown start-up called Skypearl, founded by a former Google X employee, is designing the devices for Israeli military intelligence.
United States
Novetta, State Department's favourite contractor for its psyops against Iran
The Global Engagement Center (GEC) used cyber-intelligence firm Novetta's employees to fill sensitive positions related to influence operations. This choice has been criticised by auditors of the State Department's Inspector General's office.