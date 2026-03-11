Airbus, which, unlike its rival Boeing or France's Thales left Ukraine at the start of the conflict, is hoping to gain a foothold there once again and is looking for opportunities in the drone industry.
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Ukraine
Airbus on discreet mission in Ukraine
Following Kyiv's insistent demands, the European aircraft manufacturer has returned to Ukraine, which it left after Moscow's 2022 invasion in order to maintain its access to Russian titanium. In doing so, Airbus Group abandoned the maintenance of helicopters it sold to the country in 2018.
Ukraine
Kyiv looks to Europe for GEOINT support amid uncertainty from Washington
Ukraine is seeking to reduce its dependence on the US for geospatial intelligence (GEOINT), amid uncertainty about whether Washington is a reliable source of support. Technical gaps are starting to be filled, but an effective framework for European cooperation is yet to emerge.
Spotlight | Ukraine
Revealed: Airbus's secret plan to calm angered Kyiv
Ukraine received a delivery of 55 Airbus helicopters at the start of the war but is struggling to keep them in the air due to maintenance issues. The European group, under pressure from an irate Kyiv, has been considering ways to regain a foothold in the country.
Ukraine
Delayed by war, Zelensky's national airline plans take off with Airbus and Boeing
Intense negotiations have resumed between the planemakers and Ukrainian National Airlines, whose launch initially planned for late 2022 was put on hold by the Russian invasion.