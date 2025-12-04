Germany, Ukraine

German MEP Hans Neuhoff (AfD) at the European Parliament in Brussels on 9 December 2024. © Christoph Hardt/Imago/Panama Pictures/Reuters

The European Parliament's Committee on Security and Defence has decided at the last minute against sending a delegation to Kyiv. The group was to include German far-right AfD lawmaker Hans Neuhoff, who was in Russia only two weeks ago.

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