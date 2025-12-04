Germany, Ukraine

The European Parliament's Committee on Security and Defence has decided at the last minute against sending a delegation to Kyiv. The group was to include German far-right AfD lawmaker Hans Neuhoff, who was in Russia only two weeks ago.
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Belgium, Luxembourg, Russia
Luxembourg MEP's pro-Kremlin email disturbs his peers
Fernand Kartheiser, who has attracted attention in the past for his pro-Kremlin stance, sent an email to other MEPs on 2 December inviting them to a 'dialogue with members of the Russian State Duma'.
Ukraine
Kushner and Witkoff ready to meet Zelensky with Kremlin's green light
The pace is picking up for a possible resolution to the Russian-Ukrainian war. Frenetic diplomatic activity is likely to get underway in the next 24 hours, which may well lead to a breakthrough in negotiations.
Ukraine, United States
European and Ukrainian military chiefs expected in Washington
The heads of European and Ukraine's armed forces were due to travel to the US on 19 August to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine following the visit of top European leaders and Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington, Intelligence Online has learned.
Ukraine
Macron, Starmer and Merz studying surprise Kyiv visit
According to our sources, European leaders Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and Friedrich Merz are considering visiting Ukraine in the coming days. The trip is seen as a response to the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on 9 May and is intended to reassure Ukraine.
Ukraine
Zelensky's right-hand man comes to Paris to meet Rubio and Witkoff
Intelligence Online can reveal that the Ukrainian presidential office chief, Andriy Yermak, travelled to Paris on Thursday 17 April to meet with two top US administration officials.