EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
China Israel Japan

Japan turns to Israel's 9500 Group to counter Chinese Fukushima disinformation

A team of Israeli experts is working with the Japanese government to foil a Chinese disinformation campaign about the release of treated waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power station. [...]
Published on 12/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Japan turns to Israel's 9500 Group to counter Chinese Fukushima disinformation 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!