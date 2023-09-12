Tokyo tries to step up fight against Chinese disinformation
China's vast campaign following the Japanese decision to discharge Fukushima's waters into the sea is forcing Tokyo to step up its fight against state-sponsored disinformation.
Japanese consulting firm Nihon Cyber Defence, initially focused on importing the British cyber model to Japan, has recently poached a former Japanese army major general, Kazuo Tokito. The firm however, is more accustomed to operating outside the British and Japanese borders.
Through its Alliance 9500, the Israeli specialist in the fight against disinformation brought on board several cyber specialists, such as Cstrategy and BrandShield, and signed a strategic partnership with German forensics expert mh Service.