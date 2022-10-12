Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
JAPAN UNITED KINGDOM

Former Japanese army general Kazuo Tokito joins NCD, the firm bridging UK and Japanese cyber

Japanese consulting firm Nihon Cyber Defence, initially focused on importing the British cyber model to Japan, has recently poached a former Japanese army major general, Kazuo Tokito. The firm however, is more accustomed to operating outside the British and Japanese borders. [...] (282 words)
Issue dated 12/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

